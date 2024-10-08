Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn up romance after her recent birthday snub

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “love story” is shining again after the Eras Tour star’s recent snubbing!
The Cruel Summer songstress, who recently skipped Kansas City Chiefs’ two consecutive games and remained absent from her lover’s birthday, was back to the football stadium to show support to Kelce on Monday, October 8, Chiefs vs Saints game.
After the Chiefs’ big win against the New Orleans Saints, the lovebirds were spotted in the suite, packing on the PDA in a loving postgame visit with their parents, reported TMZ.
Showering all the love, Taylor Swift warmly embraced and passionately kissed her boyfriend Travis Kelce in the suite in front of their families, as seen in the video shared by the outlet.
The Arrowhead Stadium game was certainly a family affair as Swift’s father, Scott Swift, also marked his presence at the match along with the Kelce parents.
Swift’s heart-melting gesture and the attendance at the game are enough to crush the ongoing rumors that the couple is heading for a split due to the Grammy winner’s recent absence.
For those uninformed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating since the summer of 2023, and have been publicly displaying their love and support for each other since then.