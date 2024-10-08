Entertainment

Taylor Swift 'most famous woman in the world?' Graham Norton gives verdict

Graham Norton appreciates 'fantastic' Taylor Swift in his new statement

  • October 08, 2024
Taylor Swift has been rated by the UK chat show icon Graham Norton.

The long-running Graham Norton Show host has given a verdict on the Karma hitmaker’s growing popularity.

During his appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, he said, “Someone like Taylor Swift, who is arguably the most famous woman in the world - I don't know if it's an act, but she appears to be so close to normal.”

Graham added, “It's weird. It's like you can change the economy of a country just by showing up. How can you be this normal? And yet she's so lovely and normal and just fantastic.”

The Irish comedian also appreciated the pop star’s pragmatic approach to songwriting.

Taylor once told him, “I will write easy to sing songs. And therefore, I need never worry about my voice because I'll be fine. And also, now all the fans sing all of them.”

Graham praised the singer and admitted that she’s “super sweet.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift debunked break up rumours with beau Travis Kelce as she attended his NFL game at the Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 8, 2024, after skipping two consecutive matches.

