‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2025 live tour: Full schedule and pro dancers revealed

Dancing with the Stars has announced an exciting live tour featuring amazing lineup of dancers and celebrities from the ongoing season 33.
During the Monday, October 7, episode of the hit ABC dance competition series, the show made major announcement that created a buzz of anticipation among the DWTS fans.
The show, which first premiered on ABC on June 1, 2005, is the American version of the British series Strictly Come Dancing, and one of the several replications of the Dancing with the Stars franchise.
Here's all the information about the forthcoming DWTS 2025 live tour.
‘DWTS’ live tour 2025 dates:
The thrilling tour of the hit show Dancing with the Stars is set to kick off on January 7, 2025, while the tour will wrap up on April 5, 2025.
‘DWTS’ live tour 2025 pro-dancers and celebrities:
Dancing with the Stars 2025 tour will feature pro dancers from the ongoing season 33 that include Pasha Pashkov, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, and Rylee Arnold.
Meanwhile, the celebrity list is yet to be announced by the show.
‘DWTS’ live tour 2025 cities:
The much-anticipated tour will mark the beginning of its venture at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, and is set to conclude at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show is scheduled to be held in a total 68 cities.
‘DWTS’ live tour 2025 tickets:
The tickets will be up for grabs to the public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, October 11. However, those fans who want to purchase tickets and VIP packages early can join the Mirrorball Member presale by signing up for free membership at dwts.com.
The VIP packages and tickets sale will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
Currently airing its 33rd season which premiered on September 17, 2024, Dancing with the Stars features several celebrities from multiple fields, having different expertise, reported Us Weekly.