Travis Kelce to ‘prioritize’ football amid Taylor Swift’s career switch push

Travis Kelce is going to “make football the No. 1 priority” despite Taylor Swift’s advice to opt for a music career!
As per a recent revelation by an insider to Life & Style, the Cruel Summer songstress has been trying to convince Travis that he has the potential to make it big in the music industry and that “he’s the type of person that would flourish in the studio.”
“But she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He’s got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics,” continued the source.
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s recent performance at NFL games has garnered him severe criticism as football lovers have been crediting his poor performance and out of shape appearance an aftereffect of dating Taylor Swift.
Commenting on his brother’s bad performances, Jason Kelce, aged 36, told ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown on Monday, October 7, that, “I know it’s been a slow start for him. I know that the optics have certainly appeared that way. Trav is always gonna find a way to show up and show out. think it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to the Travis Kelce you’ve seen.”
Calling football Travis’ “no. 1 priority,” Jason said, “Football has always been the most important thing in Trav’s life. And I think that he is always gonna find a way to make football the No. 1 priority in terms of being prepared.”
He also dismissed the fact that Travis Kelce’s poor performance is due to dating popstar Taylor Swift and said that his brother enjoyed his off-season “very much” even before his romantic relationship with the Eras Tour star.