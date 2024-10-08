Entertainment

Travis Kelce to ‘prioritize’ football amid Taylor Swift’s career switch push

Jason Kelce opened up about Travis Kelce’s career priorities as Taylor Swift pushes for music career

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Travis Kelce is going to “make football the No. 1 priority” despite Taylor Swift’s advice to opt for a music career!

As per a recent revelation by an insider to Life & Style, the Cruel Summer songstress has been trying to convince Travis that he has the potential to make it big in the music industry and that “he’s the type of person that would flourish in the studio.”

“But she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He’s got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics,” continued the source.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s recent performance at NFL games has garnered him severe criticism as football lovers have been crediting his poor performance and out of shape appearance an aftereffect of dating Taylor Swift.

Commenting on his brother’s bad performances, Jason Kelce, aged 36, told ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown on Monday, October 7, that, “I know it’s been a slow start for him. I know that the optics have certainly appeared that way. Trav is always gonna find a way to show up and show out. think it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to the Travis Kelce you’ve seen.”

Calling football Travis’ “no. 1 priority,” Jason said, “Football has always been the most important thing in Trav’s life. And I think that he is always gonna find a way to make football the No. 1 priority in terms of being prepared.”

He also dismissed the fact that Travis Kelce’s poor performance is due to dating popstar Taylor Swift and said that his brother enjoyed his off-season “very much” even before his romantic relationship with the Eras Tour star.

Taylor Swift debunks Brittany Mahomes split rumours at Travis Kelce's game
‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2025 live tour: Full schedule and pro dancers revealed
Jennifer Garner makes happy appearance with John Miller after Ben-JLo divorce fiasco
Billie Eilish takes graces Vogue cover like a 'boss lady'
Taylor Swift ‘most famous woman in the world?' Graham Norton gives verdict
Gracie Abrams drops new dates for The Secret of Us Tour’s canceled shows
BTS’ RM makes HUGE claim in 'Right Person, Wrong Place' documentary
Sabrina Carpenter drops iconic UNSEEN ‘Short n' Sweet’ concert pictures
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey responds to Sean ‘Diddy’ controversy
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ power and control left many afraid after his mother statement
Eminem finds solace in quiet and ‘private’ life amid grandfatherhood
Taylor Swift’s appearance at MNF squashes Travis Kelce split speculation