Mexico's new government unveils plan to combat violence and crime

Mexico’s newly formed government is aiming to tackle violence and crime across the region.
The government on Tuesday, October 8, announced a plan to tackle these challenges. They promised to strengthen the National Guard police.
The plan includes enhancing intelligence efforts to reduce murders, kidnappings and other crimes.
Security Minister Omar Garcia explained a four-part strategy, which also aims to address the economic and social causes of crime.
In recent weeks, a tragic incident occurred when the mayor of Guerrero’s state capital was brutally killed, and a cartel conflict in Sinaloa claims 150 lives.
Meanwhile, President Claudia Sheinbaum said, "The first thing that is very important is that (former President Felipe) Calderon's war against the cartels is not going to return. We are not looking for extrajudicial executions, which was what was happening.”
She stated that the plan is designed to help those people who were severely affected by crimes, along with youngsters who are struggling with drug addictions.