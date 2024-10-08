Kanye West, Bianca Censori crush divorce rumors with THIS move

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are quietly responding to their recent divorce rumors with latest move!
On Monday, October 7, TMZ reported that the couple is possibly heading for divorce after about two years of marriage according to some sources directly linked to Ye and Bianca.
“Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago, with the Yeezy architect heading down to Australia to spend time with her family since the split,” reported the outlet.
However, these reports were crushed with the couple’s latest move on Tuesday, October 8, when they were spotted enjoying some quality time in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, after spending several weeks apart.
In the photos shared by the media outlet, Kanye West and Bianca Censori can be seen wearing matching all-white outfits. The couple was spotted beaming and cuddling as they displayed several gesture confirming that love is still in the air for them.
Bianca also went hand-in-hand with her husband Kanye as they were captured on a shopping spree in a boutique in Dover Street Market Ginza, a posh neighborhood in Tokyo.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly got married in an informal ceremony in January 2023. The ceremony, however, has no legal standing as the duo did not file for a marriage license.