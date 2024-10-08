Entertainment

Taylor Swift debunks Brittany Mahomes split rumours at Travis Kelce's game

Taopr Swift and Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet moment in Kansas City

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Taylor Swift has finally silenced the split rumours with Brittany Mahomes by attending Travis Kelce's recent game.

The Lover crooner was spotted at the event while hugging the pregnant wife of Pattrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs game faced off with the New Orleans Saints.

As per a video shared on their Instagram account, on Monday night, Swift and Mahomes shared a sweet moment while walking through Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.,

The Fortnight songstress appeared to be heading toward boyfriend Travis Kelce’s VIP suite when she ran into the expectant mother in a stadium walkway.

It will mark their first short interaction after the duo made multiple appearances together at a game during the 2024-2025 NFL season.

The winner of 14 Grammy awards, who was noticeably not present at the last two matches, fashionably arrived at the game, wearing a plaid corset and a matching skirt from Vivienne Westwood.

Regarding Mahomes, aged 28, she took inspiration from Britney Spears' Oops! ... I Did It Agai" music video, dressed in a red leather jacket and matching pants.

The Anti-Hero singer and the mother of two’s meetup comes fans speculated that threy against each other when Mahomes alluded to supporting 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

