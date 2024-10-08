Paris Hilton rings in Nicky Hilton’s 41st birthday with nostalgic throwbacks

Paris Hilton is celebrating her sister Nicky Hilton’s 41st trip around the sun with a special throwback carousel!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, October 7, the hotel heiress wished her birthday to her sister in a unique and special way by sharing a long string of photos that captured the sister duo “twinning” since childhood.
“Twinning since Day 1. Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister @NickyHilton!” wrote the actress in the caption.
The carousel, that contained 20 images, featured the sisters in matching outfits throughout the years since their childhood.
“Since the beginning you have been by my side, my partner in crime, best friend, and confidant. You’ve always been the one I look up to, and I’m endlessly proud of everything you accomplish as a wife, mother, and total boss babe,” further read the caption.
Concluding her post, Paris wrote, “I can’t imagine life without you. Can’t wait for more fun , laughter, adventures, and unforgettable memories together! I love you so much and I’m so lucky to have you as my sister.”
Commenting on the heartwarming post, Nicky expressed, “Wow. We really do have a lot of twinning moments! Love youuu!”
This post comes after the Paris Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton spent a relaxing spa day followed by a lavish birthday bash surrounded by close ones.
On the work front, Paris Hilton’s upcoming dark comedy film, The Trainer, is going to have its world premiere at the Romes Film Festival on October 20, 2024.