Prince Harry ‘cut us dead’ and ‘became nasty’, says royal photographer

Prince Harry was forced to change his personality only after meeting Meghan Markle, who eventually started pressurizing him to leave United Kingdom as well, according to a royal expert.
Appearing on the Royal Exclusive Live show by hosted The Sun, former royal family photographer Arthur Edwards has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex left her husband with no choice but to quit his duties.
He said, “The first year with Meghan Markle… she was fantastic. I travelled everywhere with them. She was a star, engaging with the public, doing everything you’d expect.”
“Then suddenly, everything changed. Meghan Markle said, ‘we are going’ and that was it. And as we say, Prince Harry made that decision and disappeared. That was his choice,” the veteran lensman added.
Arthur Edwards captured the royal family in photographs for 45 years, and as per his judgement, the Duke of Sussex’s “reason was fair,” but their actions “became nasty to make money.”
The shutterbug claimed that when Prince Harry revealed unkind things about his family, it was a side “he had not seen before.”
“Prince Harry was fun and he was surprising. And he used to say ‘I'll do everything I can to make it good for you.’ and that’s what shocked me when he just cut us all dead,” Arthur Edwards recalled.
He concluded, “That one time up in Manchester. I’ll never forget and I was shocked and it was just the day he met Meghan Markle or the day he fell in love with her, and it’s all changed since then.”