Rafael Nadal announces retirement after two ‘difficulty years’

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal on Thursday, October 10, 2024, announced his retirement from international tennis.
According to Eurosports, after winning 92 titles and 22 Grand Slam singles, the Spanish tennis champion officially announced his retirement in an emotional video on social media.
Nadal, in a video posted on his social media accounts, said, “The reality is that the last two years have been difficult, and I have not been able to play without limitations. It is a difficult decision, which has taken me time, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”
“I think it is the right time to put an end to what has been a long and much more successful career than I could have ever imagined,” he continued.
The five-time Davis Cup winner said that the Davis Cup finals in November 2024 will be his last tournament, adding, “I think it is closing the circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the final in Seville in 2004.”
The 38-year-old, besides winning all four Grand Slams, has won Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles.
Nadal, in his farewell video, while expressing his love for his mother, wife, and son, declared that his “family is everything”
Rafa in his retirement post thanked everyone in 13 different languages.