Sports

Rafael Nadal announces retirement after two ‘difficulty years’

22-time Grand Slam singles title winner will retire after the Davis Cup finals in November

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024


Tennis legend Rafael Nadal on Thursday, October 10, 2024, announced his retirement from international tennis.

According to Eurosports, after winning 92 titles and 22 Grand Slam singles, the Spanish tennis champion officially announced his retirement in an emotional video on social media.

Nadal, in a video posted on his social media accounts, said, “The reality is that the last two years have been difficult, and I have not been able to play without limitations. It is a difficult decision, which has taken me time, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

“I think it is the right time to put an end to what has been a long and much more successful career than I could have ever imagined,” he continued.

The five-time Davis Cup winner said that the Davis Cup finals in November 2024 will be his last tournament, adding, “I think it is closing the circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the final in Seville in 2004.”

The 38-year-old, besides winning all four Grand Slams, has won Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles.

Nadal, in his farewell video, while expressing his love for his mother, wife, and son, declared that his “family is everything”

Rafa in his retirement post thanked everyone in 13 different languages.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Sports News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for UEFA Nations League clash with Poland
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Toyota's triumphant return to F1: becomes 'technical partner' of Haas
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss crucial match against Australia in the T20 World Cup
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo pen heartfelt tributes to Rafael Nadal after retirement
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Lewis Hamilton expresses gratitude to co-chair 2025 Met Gala
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Former Sheffield United star George Baldock passes away at 31
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Joe Root achieves new career milestone in test against Pakistan
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Alcaraz avenges Cincinnati loss, beats Monfils at Shanghai Masters
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Brazilian icon gives advice to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's ‘crucial mistakes’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
NFL analyst receives backlash for one-word Taylor Swift remark