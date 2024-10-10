Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift for her immense support  

Travis Kelce has gushed over his lady love Taylor Swift who joined to support him during his appearance on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?
While conversing with Entertainment Tonight, the NFL star stated, “Taylor was there and obviously I always love having Taylor’s support.”
He continued, “I’ve always had that support from my family and friends. I do the same for them in every way of life that I can, and I’m just very fortunate in that for sure.”
Kelce also reflected on his experiences of hosting as the best way to spend his offseason, in addition to going to many of Taylor's Eras tour European concert dates.
The Kansas City Chief end went on to say, “It was the perfect fit. I think that I’m a very team-oriented guy so being on stage with a bunch of other celebrities and kind of the riff back and forth between us, I think was a perfect match for me.”
Likewise, Swift also recived the same ammount of support from her beau as she shared that Kelce supported him while she shot and directed her music video for Fortnight.
Notably, the first three episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? are slated to release on October 16, 2024.