Kate Middleton has ‘thrown hands up in disgust’ over Prince William’s rift

Kate Middleton doesn’t want to play a royal referee between Prince William and Prince Harry

  • October 10, 2024


Kate Middleton has just had a tough time battling cancer, and playing a hair-pulling mediator between Prince William and Prince Harry is the last thing she reportedly wants.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Fox News that reestablishing connections or relationships with Meghan Markle and her husband aren’t on the Princess of Wales’ radar anymore.

He said, “The idea that Kate Middleton somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish! She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust.”

The author added, “She did her bit, but it wasn’t enough to build a bridge between Prince William and King Charles on the one side and Prince Harry on the other.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Princess of Wales “is totally at one” with her husband because it’s him she has to spend life with.

According to him, she is done handling the rift Prince Harry has with the royal family.

While Kate Middleton is sad about losing the Duke of Sussex’s intimate friendship, she has to prioritize her health for the many next days to come.

Royal News

Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey make bold move after Princess Kate’s emotional act
Royal fans notice Kate Middleton's surprising change in first post-cancer appearance
Prince George shares surprising career ambition beyond royal duties
King Charles puts himself at 'bigger risk' than cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message after Kate Middleton's comeback
Princess Eugenie shares son's adorable reaction to Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy
King Charles makes delightful announcement after Kate, William public appearance
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about being a granny: ‘Most extraordinary thing’
Duchess Sophie caught in awkward situation during key engagement: Watch
Sarah Ferguson shares rare insights about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer
Prince Harry shares expert parenting advice on World Mental Health Day
Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Day message resonates globally