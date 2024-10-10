Kate Middleton has ‘thrown hands up in disgust’ over Prince William’s rift

Kate Middleton has just had a tough time battling cancer, and playing a hair-pulling mediator between Prince William and Prince Harry is the last thing she reportedly wants.
Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Fox News that reestablishing connections or relationships with Meghan Markle and her husband aren’t on the Princess of Wales’ radar anymore.
He said, “The idea that Kate Middleton somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish! She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust.”
The author added, “She did her bit, but it wasn’t enough to build a bridge between Prince William and King Charles on the one side and Prince Harry on the other.”
Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Princess of Wales “is totally at one” with her husband because it’s him she has to spend life with.
According to him, she is done handling the rift Prince Harry has with the royal family.
While Kate Middleton is sad about losing the Duke of Sussex’s intimate friendship, she has to prioritize her health for the many next days to come.