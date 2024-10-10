Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate 21st birthday of son Landon Barker

  by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker are ringing in son Landon Barker’s 21st birthday!

Travis, who shares son Landon with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, turned to his Instagram account on Wednesday, October 9, and shared a carousel of photos featuring him and his beloved son.

“Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker . You blessed my world 21 years ago and I am forever grateful. So proud of the man you’ve become and everything you’ve set out to accomplish and did,” wrote the Blink-182 drummer.

He further added to his heartfelt caption, “You are the best son and brother anyone could ask for. I love you always and forever my boy and cherish every moment with you.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian also took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, October 9, and shared a snap of a lounge, decorated with the silver and gold birthday theme.

With silver “Happy Birthday” letter foil balloons at the entrance, the lounge featured more alphabet foil balloons that read “Landon” and “21,” and some cakes and presents.

Kourtney also shared a clip where she lighted a candle on cupcakes and then walked towards Landon’s room while singing birthday song to him. She also penned a heartwarming birthday wish for him.

“21!!!!! Happppppy birthday @landonsherbarker. Grateful fo you. More Landon moments forever. I love you!”

To note, Landon Barker is an American musician who is best known for singing and songwriting on Die in California, which Machine Gun Kelly’s sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout’s song.

For the uninformed, Travis also shares a daughter, Alabama Barker, with American model and actress Shanna Moakler.

Besides, Travis Barker has one more son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with wife Kourtney Kardashian, whom he married on April 3, 2024.

