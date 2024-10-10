Blake Lively pens heartfelt birthday wish for 'It Ends with Us' co-star amid drama

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024
Blake Lively proves that she's the best costar ever!

The Town actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, to send a sweet birthday wish to her It Ends with Us costar Isabela Ferrer, who just turned 24.

Lively, who played Lily Bloom in the movie, shared a cute, never-seen-before photo of her and Ferrer lying on a bed.

“Feeling grateful for all my loved ones today,” she penned alongside the photo.

Lively further added, “Happy birthday to this angel @isabela.ferrer,”

“Your integrity, strength, grace, kindness, resilience and bravery is a gift to all who know you. We you,” she concluded.

Beside Lively, Ferrer, who played the role of younger Lily Bloom, also wished herself on her big day.

“Happy birthday to me <3,” she wrote over a short clip of herself on Instagram stories and tagged “Trastevere Roma, Italia” as the location.

Lively’s It Ends With Us, which is a movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name, was released on August 9, 2024.

Earlier this week, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds snapped themselves during a dinner date at Café Chelsea in New York City. 

