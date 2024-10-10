Marilyn Manson’s abuse case deepens as attorney finds new evidence

Marilyn Manson is still facing charges for the sexual misconduct allegations lined up for him as the L.A. District Attorney has recently obtained new evidence in this case.
Per TMZ, Los Angeles County D.A. George Gascón floated a fresh statement today, on October 10, saying that Sex Crimes Division prosecutors are currently “reviewing new leads.”
The team has received additional evidence from L.A. County Sheriff’s Department against the rock musician.
While the lawyer didn’t give any specific details regarding the proof obtained regarding Marilyn Manson’s sexual abuse, he informed that the department is meeting new accusers.
George Gascón won’t be meeting these victims personally as it would be “inappropriate for him to do during the investigation,” but has assured that their voices will be heard before a decision is filed.
He remarked that a conclusion concerning Marilyn Manson is expected to be reached soon and that it will be announced publicly by him.
It was back in 2021 when several women came out by breaking silence about the actor’s harassment and abuse incidents.
These ladies notably included Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood as well as Esmé Bianco, who played Ros on Game of Thrones.
Evan Rachel Wood claimed that Marilyn Manson “groomed her as a teenager” and that “she feared retribution” before finally speaking out.
Earlier, law enforcement sources however told TMZ that there are “some credibility issues with the victim,” so it’s likely that the rock musician wouldn’t face any charges.
But with new evidence emerging, the tide has turned.