 Jennifer Garner marks 53rd birthday with heartwarming initiative for children

Jennifer Garner, who is celebrating her 53rd birthday, was born on April 17, 1972, in Houston

Jennifer Garner has turned 53 on April 17 and to celebrate the joyous occasion, she's taking a slightly different approach!

The 13 Going on 30 actress marked her special day by launching a charity run to raise awareness and funds for malnourished children around the world.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Garner shared the noble initiative with her 17 million followers.

“Happy birthday to me! As I enter a new year, I feel compelled to do something, to put my feet on the ground for kids,” the ex-wife of Ben Affleck wrote in caption alongside a video of her running.

She went on to express, “I have been feeling helpless about the world hunger crisis— millions of children are suffering from acute malnutrition and 16,000 children are at immediate risk of dying from preventable causes.”


Garner then announced that she will run one mile a day for 67 days, starting on her birthday, to raise money for Save the Children, an organization she has been supporting for 16 years.

“I have and, God willing, will continue to donate to Save the Children. This moment in time feels like a larger call to action is needed. So I am running (not my best or favorite activity, I’m a one mile a day, no matter what, for the next 67 days,” she wrote.

Jennifer Garner concluding her lengthy caption by inviting her followers to donate to Save the Children and share their own efforts on social media using the hashtag #67Strong4Kids.

