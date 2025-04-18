Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release

The ‘Shape of You’ crooner releases the music video of his new track ‘Azizam’

Ed Sheeran has opened up about the thoughtful process behind the sweet Azizam music video.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 19, the Perfect hitmaker shared a clip from the official video of his recently released track as he revealed the creative process behind it.

The Shape of You crooner, who dropped Azizam’s official music video just a few moments before the post, penned, “When we had all finished Azizam in the studio, I asked @ilya_music what we should do for a music video, and he said ‘you gotta do it as a Persian wedding, thats the best way to showcase all of the culture in a video’.”

He continued, “I contacted @saman_kesh, who I have worked with before, who is also Persian, and asked him to basically make a video which is me going on a crash course Persian wedding. He wanted to make it like other non Persians would experience a wedding for the first time, and how full on, but fun it is.”

The Bad Habits singer continued to share how he found the Persian weddings similar to the Irish ones who he grew up going to, and also expressed the two cultures having various intertwined similarities.

Ed concluded by writing, “I hope you love the music video, it was a joy to make it. At the end there is a cameo from the legendary @googoosh, who I adore. We did a Persian Version of the song together, and that is out at midnight, enjoy x.”

Azizam is the lead single from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album, Play.

