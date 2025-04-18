Anne Hathaway ignites plastic surgery rumors after Ralph Lauren appearance

Anne Hathaway graced the Ralph Lauren fall 2025 runway presentation in New York City on Thursday

Anne Hathaway has ignited speculation about possible plastic surgery after debuting a remarkably smooth and taut face in recent appearance.

On Thursday, The Idea of You actress graced the Ralph Lauren fall 2025 runway presentation in New York City.

Sitting front row at the designer’s exclusive runway presentation at the Jack Shainman Gallery in Tribeca, Anne looked sleek in a minimal monochrome outfit with her luminous complexion stealing the show.

However, the Oscar-winning actress's appearance has led many to wonder if she has undergone cosmetic procedures to achieve her fresh-faced look as her complexion was suspiciously smoother than it appeared just six months earlier.

Photo: Daily Mail
Photo: Daily Mail

While some social media users attributed her youthful appearance to her styling choices, many others speculated about possible plastic surgery.

“If 2025 is the year where everyone mysteriously looks two decades younger - what will 2035 bring?” One X user wrote.

Another joked, "Everybody in Hollywood is Benjamin Button-ing. Annie’s on track to be a baby by 2045.

“Asiana Hathaway? Reminding me of Ariana...,” the third penned, referring to Ariana Grande, who's rumored to have undergone a foxy eye and brow lift.

This is not the first time that Anne Hathaway has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors.

In 2023, plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie speculated that she had undergone rhinoplasty, citing changes in the shape and definition of her nose.

