Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'

Katy Perry won fans' hearts by dropping an exciting update ahead of her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour.
On Thursday, April 17, the Grammy-nominated artist turned to her Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of her customized "Perry Playland dolls" for her new tour.
In a carousel of images, she shared the limited edition of her dolls wearing custom outfits inspired by her costume from her previous concert, Residency, which she concluded in 2023.
Katy further revealed in her post that fans can purchase tickets for her highly anticipated world tour next week.
The mom-of-one penned the details of her new world tour in her post that read, "Ok ok celebrating my LAST and most recent timeline before the tour kicks off next week!"
"These Perry Playland dolls have been waiting to PLAY and now is their time to rise and shine! get yours at KatyPerry.com now (only 1000 available!)" the caption stated.
She additionally wrote, "Annnnnnnd… I know I was slightly busy last week but I may have given some justice for “The Smile Tour” while I was so High On Your Supply is finally avail to stream, you’re welcome."
For those unaware, Katy Perry initially announced the dates of her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour on February 24.
The pop star is set to perform in three main arenas in Mexico, Arena CDMX on April 25, Arena Monterrey, on April 28 and Arena Guadalajara, on May 1.
Through this world tour, she will be promoting her seventh studio album, 143 that she released on September 20, 2024.