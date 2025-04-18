David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf

The ‘Friends’ star expressed ‘pleasure’ after meeting Elizabeth Wilf as a part of ‘Borrowed Spotlight’ project

David Schwimmer reflected on his feelings after meeting the Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf with a heartfelt post.

As a part of a touching project titled Borrowed Spotlight, the Friends star had a delightful meeting with one of the Holocaust survivors in which the victim opened up about her unfortunate experiences and the life afterwards.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, April 17, the Goosebumps actor shared a sweet post in which he paid a tribute to Elizabeth and reflected on their meeting.

“This is Elizabeth Wilf, who I had the great pleasure of meeting recently. She exudes warmth, gratitude, intelligence and good humor, and is relentlessly focused on the future,” he wrote.

Briefing about her, David penned, “She was born in Lvov, Poland —today Lviv, Ukraine, in 1932. In order to escape death at the hands of the Nazis, she and her family hid in attics, barns and more. Her father was forced to hide under a barn for two years, which led to kidney disease that he later died from when he finally arrived in America.”

While speaking to the actor, Elizabeth also expressed that she harbors no resentment and shared that her grandchildren are her “revenge.”

“The time we live in demands we be outspoken about our Jewish identity and to remember, and share, our history of resilience. And so it was a great honor to participate in the @borrowedspotlight project, which highlights and amplifies the stories of Holocaust survivors like Elizabeth,” concluded David.

This heartwarming meeting serves as a part of Borrowed Spotlight photo exhibition and upcoming coffee table book that pairs celebrities with Holocaust survivors to combat antisemitism.

