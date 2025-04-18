Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday

David Beckham and his two sons Romeo and Cruz shower love on Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham received a flood of loving tributes on her 51st birthday, but fans were quick to notice that her eldest son, Brooklyn, stayed noticeably quiet.

On the Spice Girl alums birthday, David Beckham and his two sons Romeo and Cruz took to their respective Instagram accounts to shower love on Victoria.

Meanwhile, David and Victoria’s elder son, who is married to Nicola Peltz, did not send a wish to his mother publicly.

David wrote to wish his lady love, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing Wife, Mummy & Best Friend that we could all wish for. Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much.”


On the Instagram story section, the former captain of the English football team also posted a message and picture on behalf of daughter Harper, 13, which read, “Happy Birthday Mummy. We all love you sooooo much.”

While Romeo noted, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing mum, keep shining and making us all proud, love you lots.”

Cruz also wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most inspirational mum, you have done everything for us.”

But Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, failed to wish Victoria, which sparked the rumours of possible rift between them.

Notably, it came after Victoria and David also skipped to wish Brooklyn and Nicola on their third wedding anniversary last week.

