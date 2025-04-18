Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'

The 'Born To Die' crooner's new album 'Henry, Come On' is slated to be released in May this year

Lana Del Rey's highly-anticipated musical album, Henry, Come On, has continued to win her fans' hearts.

The Grammy-winning artist dropped her latest track, Bluebird, on her official YouTube channel on Friday, April 18, 2025. 

Shortly after releasing a soulful rendition, fans took to their X accounts to express their admiration for the new track, with one fan commenting, "I wasn’t ready for it to be this dreamy… pure Lana energy."

Another fan emphatically penned, "This one’s going straight to my playlist."

"If this is her take on country I could listen forever," a third X user wrote. 

Bluebird's launch comes on the heels of Del Rey’s newly released title song, Henry, Come On, from her upcoming music collection of the same name.

She officially released the track last Friday and announced a major update regarding the album's arrival.

The 39-year-old American singer-songwriter revealed last week that her album would not arrive on May 21 and its name had changed.

At the time, the critically known musician disclosed in her since-deleted Instagram post, saying, "I mean, you know it’s not going to come on time, right? Like, should I even tell you that the name changed again?"

Lana Del Rey initially announced her 10th album, Henry, Come On, in November 2024, which was previously titled, The Right Person Will Stay.

The new album is now scheduled to release on May 19, 2025.

