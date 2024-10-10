Entertainment

Selena Gomez takes stand with major initiative for Mental Health Day

Selena Gomez announced her new initiative in a video on World's Mental Health Day

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024


On Mental Health Day, Selena Gomez has stepped forward with a powerful initiative to raise awareness around mental health issues.

The Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram to announce her big initiative as her beauty brand, Rare Beauty partnered with Sephora to donate the sales to Rare Impact Fund.

Gomez shared an Instagram video Rare Impact will collaborate with Sephora to support the fund on October 10.

In a shared video, she kicked off with an announcement, “Hey guys, today is the day for the world mental health day.”

Gomez, 32, continued, Rare Beauty is partnering with Sephora for the second year in a row and donating 100% of Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Beauty Impact fund for 24 hours.”

She added, “I couldn’t be more grateful to have Sephora join us in our commitment for providing mental health resources and support to young people around the world!”

The Single Soon crooner concluded the video with an appeal, saying, “Join Us today October 10 by shopping Rare Beauty at Sephora online or in-store. Together, I believe that we can Make a Rare Impact! Don’t forget to tag me in you hauls! Love you.”

Notably, Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund intending to raise $100 million (R1.7 billion) to improve access to mental health services a

