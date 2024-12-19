Health

Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms

Two California cats have died after catching bird flu while three more have been kept under observation

  December 19, 2024
Bird flu outbreak in California has resulted in the death of two house cats, while three have been reported to be appear positive.

On Thursday, December 19, The Guardian reported that Los Angeles health authorities have confirmed that two cats, who have drunk recalled raw milk, have died, and are investigating three more household cats who might also have bird flu.

The cases were confirmed on Wednesday, December 18, by the Los Angeles county department of public health who noted that the two felines had consumed Raw Farm’s raw milk who recalled their batch of milk and cream products last month over bird flu doubts.

“The risk of H5 bird flu remains low in Los Angeles county, but these confirmed cases of the virus in pet cats are a reminder that consuming raw dairy and meat products can lead to severe illness in cats,” said Dr Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles county department of public health, in a statement.

“To avoid the spread of disease, including H5 bird flu, we strongly encourage residents and their pets to avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products, limit contact with sick or dead animals, report sick or dead birds and keep pets or poultry away from wild animals and birds,” Ferrer added.

The two cats showed symptoms of bird flu such as a lack of appetite, fever and neurologic signs which then led to Influenza A and then H5 bird flu, which is extremely rare in cats.

It has also been reported that the other three cats also live in the same household.

