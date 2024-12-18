Health

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

  • December 18, 2024
Drinking wine every day could surprisingly protect your heart health, new research revealed.

According to HealthDay, new research published in the European Heart Journal on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, suggested that people who drink half to a full glass of wine every day had 50% fewer chances of heart attack, stroke, or heart disease as compared to other people.

Senior researcher Dr. Ramon Estruch said in a news release, “We have found a much greater protective effect of wine than that observed in other studies. A reduction in risk of 50% is much higher than can be achieved with some drugs, such as statins.”

The study further found that drinking a glass of wine in a week or less than half a glass a day could reduce heart risk by 38%, but these benefits disappeared if a person drank more than one glass of wine daily.

Moreover, for this study, the researchers analysed data from more than 1,200 people, and after five years of follow-ups, it was found that only 685 cases of heart attack, stroke, and heart disease were recorded.

Researchers noted that these participants were older people with a higher risk of heart problems, so the results might not apply to other people.

Estruch explained, “Another key question is at what age moderate wine consumption could be considered 'acceptable’. Recent studies indicate that the protective effects of wine consumption are observed starting from the age of 35 to 40.”

He emphasised that it is also important to note that moderate consumption for women should always be half that of men, and wine should be consumed with meals.

