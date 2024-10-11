Entertainment

Travis Kelce recalls his reaction to mom Donna’s Chiefs’ Hallmark movie role

The NFL player’s mom Donna Kelce is soon going to make her movie debut with Chiefs’ Halmark movie

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce is gearing to make her movie debut!

Donna, who has been seen several times cheering for her son with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs’ games arenas, is soon going to make it to the big screens as she moves to step into the world of entertainment.

While speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview published on Thursday, October 10, Travis Kelce reminisced his reaction when he found about his mom’s big break.

"I was so excited when I heard that she had a role in the Chiefs Hallmark movie. I'm excited to see it. My mom's going to be a movie star!" he excitedly told the outlet.

Revealing what he texted Donna when he got the news, the Chiefs’ tight-end recalled, "I shot her a text saying, 'Oh my gosh, you're a movie star now! Did you ever think growing up in East side of Cleveland that you were going to end up being in the movies one day?'”

Travis, who himself recently made his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s Grostesquerie, was asked whether he gave some acting tips and advices to him mom, replied in a no.

"We really didn't talk about it. I don't think I'm far enough in my acting career to be out giving advice,” said the NFL star, proudly adding, "She's a star though, so she knows what to do.”

On the personal front, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted in a PDA-packed meeting post Chiefs vs. Saints’ game in the VIP arena of the stadium with their parents in attendance.

