Prince Harry shares expert parenting advice on World Mental Health Day

Prince Harry has given some personal parenting advice on World Mental Health Day.
The Duke of Sussex, who shares two kids with Meghan Markle, Archie, 5, Lilibet, 3, has shared the lessons he has learned from The Archewell Foundation Insight sessions during a conversation with Anxious Generation author, Jonathan Haidt.
As per a clip posted by Fortune Well, Harry claimed that “in many cases, the smartphone is stealing young people’s childhood." Jonathan gave a suggestion, “Give them a phone. Just don’t give them a supercomputer connected to everyone in the world."
The royal family member then raised an important point of using social media, its good and bad side.
“Social media, we know, to a large extent, is giving an outlet, an added resource, to kids that perhaps don’t feel comfortable coming to us to talk about their issues and their troubles and their worries,” he said.
On the other hand, Duke also mentioned that it’s very tricky to know if your kids are getting good out of social media, so keeping a healthy check and balance is very crucial for the safety of kids.