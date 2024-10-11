Royal

Prince Harry shares expert parenting advice on World Mental Health Day

The Duke of Sussex revealed greatest parenting lessons he learned from The Archewell Foundation Insight sessions

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Prince Harry has given some personal parenting advice on World Mental Health Day.

The Duke of Sussex, who shares two kids with Meghan Markle, Archie, 5, Lilibet, 3, has shared the lessons he has learned from The Archewell Foundation Insight sessions during a conversation with Anxious Generation author, Jonathan Haidt.

As per a clip posted by Fortune Well, Harry claimed that “in many cases, the smartphone is stealing young people’s childhood." Jonathan gave a suggestion, “Give them a phone. Just don’t give them a supercomputer connected to everyone in the world."

The royal family member then raised an important point of using social media, its good and bad side.

“Social media, we know, to a large extent, is giving an outlet, an added resource, to kids that perhaps don’t feel comfortable coming to us to talk about their issues and their troubles and their worries,” he said.

On the other hand, Duke also mentioned that it’s very tricky to know if your kids are getting good out of social media, so keeping a healthy check and balance is very crucial for the safety of kids.

Royal News

Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey make bold move after Princess Kate’s emotional act
Royal fans notice Kate Middleton's surprising change in first post-cancer appearance
Prince George shares surprising career ambition beyond royal duties
King Charles puts himself at 'bigger risk' than cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message after Kate Middleton's comeback
Princess Eugenie shares son's adorable reaction to Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy
King Charles makes delightful announcement after Kate, William public appearance
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about being a granny: ‘Most extraordinary thing’
Duchess Sophie caught in awkward situation during key engagement: Watch
Sarah Ferguson shares rare insights about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer
Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Day message resonates globally
Kate Middleton sends ‘desperation signs’ with latest appearance