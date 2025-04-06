King Philippe, Queen Mathilde recap Vietnam state visit with sweet video

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde had a “wonderful” time in Vietnam!
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Belgian Royal Family on Sunday, April 6, the Monarch and the Queen Consort expressed a heartfelt gratitude towards the Asian country for hosting an incredible state visit.
“Thank you for this wonderful State Visit, Vietnam!” they penned in the caption.
Accompanying the heartwarming caption was a video that recapped the entire visit.
The video began with some young students waving the flags of Vietnam and Belgium, a gesture showing strong bond and ties between the two countries.
Related: Queen Mathilde shines bright in Vietnam with diplomatic dressing
Next in the clip was featured King Philippe and Queen Mathilde receiving a warm welcome from the President of Vietnam, Lương Cường, and his wife, Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt.
The Belgian Royal Couple was also presented guard of honor upon their arrival.
During the high-stakes visit, Mathilde, along with the First Lady of Vietnam, visited the National Hospital of Pediatrics.
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde also explored the “heritage and local culture” of the country by going out to a local coffee shop.
They also visited DEEP C – the largest Belgian investment in Vietnam, a bakery school, operated by Puratos Group – a multinational Belgian group, a traditionally-built Buddhist temple, and an exhibition about Agent Orange – an ultra-toxic product that was widely used during the Vietnam War.
Related: King Philippe, Queen Mathilde meet young bakers during Vietnam State Visit
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who began their Vietnam state visit on March 31, concluded it on April 4, 2025.