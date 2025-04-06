Camilla’s sister breaks silence on King Charles, Queen’s rift claims

Queen Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot, shared her stance on King Charles and the Queen Consort’s relationship amid ongoing disagreement claims.
While speaking to The Mail in a new interview, Annabel, who is an interior designer and antiquities dealer, made rare comment about the British Queen and the Monarch’s dynamics.
"They have known each other for a long time, almost their entire lives. Theirs, as any marriage should be, is a huge friendship,” she stated.
Annabel continued, "The key thing is that there is not really anything competitive between them. She is not trying to steal his thunder in any way at all. He is the King. And she will do her best to support him and be totally loyal to him.”
Camilla’s sister went on to say that the Queen has a very strong character and described the way she coped will difficult situations such as King Charles’ cancer diagnosis as “quite extraordinary.”
"She is incredibly loyal to people she loves… She is a very straightforward person. You always know where you stand,” the designer added.
Annabel Elliot also shared that the key behind Charles and Camilla’s successful relationship is the Queen’s really good sense of humor.
These remarks by Annabel come amid rumors of rift between King Charles and Queen Camilla.
As per GB News, an insider reported that the Monarch and the Queen Consort are at odds and “strongly disagree” due to their differing views.
Queen Camilla wants Charles to reduce his work load and prioritize his health, while the King stays busy due to his demanding schedule, causing disagreement between them.