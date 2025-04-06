Queen Mary joins key event in first appearance after France state visit

Queen Mary attended a key event in her first appearance since returning from France.
On Sunday, April 6, the Royal Family of Denmark turned to its official Instagram account to share an update about the Queen Consort’s latest royal engagement.
Alongside a collection of photographs from the Queen’s visit, the Royals shared, “Scenic hills, Cold War history and an underground suspension bridge were among the experiences when Her Majesty the Queen today inaugurated the REGAN Vest trail in Rold Skov.”
They continued, “The new hiking route, which combines nature experiences and history, passes both past the historic bunker facility REGAN Vest and over the suspension bridge in the tunnel tube ‘Skillingbro Undervejsbro.’”
The Danish Royals went on to share that along the way, Mary also met representatives of the local green tripartite, which is planning concrete green transformations for the Limfjord.
“Minister for the Green Tripartite Jeppe Bruus, Minister of Employment Ane Halsboe Jørgensen and Mayor of Rebild Municipality Jesper Greth participated in the inauguration, which was celebrated with communal singing, speeches and guided tours of the area,” the statement further added.
Queen Mary’s latest appearance marks her first since her return from a recent state visit to France alongside King Frederik.