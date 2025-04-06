Royal

Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman issue joint message amid divorce

The brother of Princess Diana issued his first joint message from him and his new girlfriend

Charles Spencer has publicly aligned with Cat Jarman for the first time, sharing a joint message that hints at a growing partnership, amid his divorce from Karen Gordon.

As per Hello Magazine, on Saturday, the brother of Princess Diana issued his first joint message from him and his new girlfriend.

Sharing a touching video on X (former Twitter) from the MS Society, urging individuals to contribute to the charity, with the promise that donations made by Sunday, April 27, will be doubled.

Alongside the video, the ninth Earl Spencer wrote on X, "My partner @CatJarman and I are absolutely delighted to support @mssocietyuk in their fundraising drive this month. 'Such a great cause' doesn't cover the half of it: what they are doing is crucial to so many."

Notably, it marked the first time when Earl has shared a joint public message with his new love.

The new romance came after Charles split with Countess Karen in May, 2024.

They told The Sunday Times, "It is immensely sad," adding: "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

To note, Cat has taken legal action against Charles' estranged wife, Countess Karen, for the claims of misappropriation of private information.

