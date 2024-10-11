Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ family faces public mockery after courthouse exit 

Sean Diddy Combs’ mother Janice Combs alongside the rapper’s children was mocked as they walked out of the courthouse on October 10 for his hearing over a host of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
The video captured by TMZ showed Janic had a grave expression as she exited the court in oversized glasses and a fur coat, holding a supporter's arm.
While walking out from the courthouse, she kept her head down and headed to a black car as the furious crowds chanted outside the venue.
“Janice, your son is a predator,” one man shouted, adding, “Your son is a predator and he deserves to be locked up.”
Entering the court just before the few minutes the case was ser to start, Combs’ daughters took each other hands.
Jessie James and D'Lila Star, both 17, were mulled when they were asked for 'any comment' over their father's trial.
Notably, Combs entered the courtroom through the side door today, wearing prison clothing.
As he entered the room, he smiled and gave an embrace to his lawyer.
Upon his defence team's request, the judge granted the trial date on May 05, 2025.
But Combs’ legal team considered they'll need about a week to make their case, however, prosecutors predict their case will take approximately three weeks.
Amid this Combs will remain behind bars as he waits for the trial, despite surrendering his passport, selling his private jet and offering up his $48 million home to secure bail.