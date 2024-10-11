Entertainment

‘Speed’ reunion: Sandra Bullock recalls iconic scene with Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock reminisces about romantic scene with Keanu Reeves on 'Speed' 30th anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024


Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock reunited to lead a 30th anniversary screening of their hit film Speed.

On Tuesday, the duo showed up at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood along with the movie director Jan de Bont for a Q&A session.

When Keanu, who played LAPD SWAT officer Jack Traven, and Sandra, who starred as Annie, came onstage, fans could not hold their excitement and cheered for the pair.

The host asked the stars if they knew Speed will become a blockbuster movie, Keanu replied, “We knew we were doing something wacky.” While Sandra noted, “I was just happy to be along. I was new to the game. I knew it was real when we were smashing into things.”

Later on, the on-screen couple also recalled shooting a romantic scene on set with so many cameras.

The 60-year old actress mentioned “there were no cameras down there” when they were shooting a scene of Annie’s mini dress.

She joked, “Keanu wasn’t just doing stunts, he was also keeping my integrity, and keeping things that don’t need to be seen hidden.”

It is pertinent to note that Speed earned $350.5 million at the global box office.

