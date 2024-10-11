Justin Timberlake reschedules New Jersey show of Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Justin Timberlake is revealing new concert date of Forget Tomorrow World Tour for his New Jersey fans!
The Perfect singer turned to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 8, and made a last minute announcement that due to an injury, he would not be able to make it to the show.
With the rescheduled date for the show, Justin Timberlake once again turned to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 10, and expressed his excitement as he revealed the new date for his New Jersey show.
“Jersey, can’t wait to see y’all!” penned the singer in caption.
The post that featured a carousel of photos first showcased a snap of the singer from a concert stage, while the next photo was the one that revealed the date.
Announcing October 15, 2024, as the new set date for the show, Timberlake’s note read, “Jersey, I told you I’d make it up for you and I meant it. We’re rescheduling the show for October 15. So sorry that I had to postpone.”
He concluded the note excitedly stating, “CAN’T WAIT TO SEE Y’ALL! -JT [Justin Timberlake].”
The show will be held at the same venue, Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake is gearing up to perform at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 11, 2024.