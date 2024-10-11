Sarah Ferguson shares rare insights about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer journey in new interview.
While conversing with ITV This Morning to discuss the launch of her latest children's book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods, the wife of disgraced royal Prince Andrew, reacted on Kate and Prince William’s video alongside their 3 kids, saying, “just incredible. I mean, I was so moved. It was beautiful.”
She also updated the royal fans about the Princess of Wales’ health, “She’s showing the world what it really is to look after yourself and self-love in order to help others, and I think that’s extraordinary, what she did.”
The mother of two stated about King Charles cancer who was diagnosed in February, 2024, saying, “I loved when the King went to Cancer Research U.K. and actually sat on the sofa, and it’s coming from a place of empathy because he does understand.”
She added, “That was the first time yesterday when I was sitting there with someone, it’s not just, ‘I understand’ and patronizing. It was, ‘I know,’ and so, I think, to be able to talk about it is real, and I think we have to.”
Notably, Ferguson was also undergoing a single mastectomy for breast cancer in 2023 and in 2024 she announced that she’d been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.