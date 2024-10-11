Ariana Grande to host ‘SNL’ with Bowen Yang and Stevie Nicks

Ariana Grande is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Stevie Nicks and comedy king Bowen Yang.
On Thursday night, SNL released a fun promo starring the trio.
The 7 Rings hitmaker began the clip with, “Hi, I’m Ariana Grande and I’m hosting SNL this week with Stevie Nicks,” Bowen chipped in “you are hosting it for the second time.”
To which, Ariana responded, “Well you know what they say, lightning strikes maybe once or maybe twice.”
The comedian then tried to change the topic by asking how her weekend was. “It was good, You know, I climbed a mountain and I turned around,” she replied before Bowen jumped in with, “And I saw my reflection on the snow-covered hills.”
Stevie catched up on the light banter and knew the duo was trying to make her sing Landslide.
She warned them, “You can’t trick me into singing.”
Later on in another shot, the iconic musician gave up and sang a line from the 1982 hit track.
“And the landslide brought me down,” Stevie sang on the beats.
The trio will host SNL on October 12, 2024.