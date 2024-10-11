Entertainment

Ariana Grande to host ‘SNL’ with Bowen Yang and Stevie Nicks

Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang tricks Stevie Nicks into singing 'Landslide' in the 'SNL' promo video

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024


Ariana Grande is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Stevie Nicks and comedy king Bowen Yang.

On Thursday night, SNL released a fun promo starring the trio.

The 7 Rings hitmaker began the clip with, “Hi, I’m Ariana Grande and I’m hosting SNL this week with Stevie Nicks,” Bowen chipped in “you are hosting it for the second time.”

To which, Ariana responded, “Well you know what they say, lightning strikes maybe once or maybe twice.”

The comedian then tried to change the topic by asking how her weekend was. “It was good, You know, I climbed a mountain and I turned around,” she replied before Bowen jumped in with, “And I saw my reflection on the snow-covered hills.”

Stevie catched up on the light banter and knew the duo was trying to make her sing Landslide.

She warned them, “You can’t trick me into singing.”

Later on in another shot, the iconic musician gave up and sang a line from the 1982 hit track.

“And the landslide brought me down,” Stevie sang on the beats.

The trio will host SNL on October 12, 2024.

Entertainment News

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Shakira enjoys single life in new 'Soltera’ music video
Khloé Kardashian surprises her, Kim, Kylie Jenner's kids with MEGA gift
‘Terrifier 3:’ Streaming details of slasher film revealed
Sabrina Carpenter silences lip-Sync rumors with dazzling New York live show
Ben Affleck dubs Jennifer Lopez’s divorce remarks as 'publicity stunt'
Netflix to adapt 'Pride and Prejudice' with Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead role?
Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend blasts Taylor Swift’s fans over ‘hate’ attacks
Ariana Grande sets record straight on Ethan Slater romance
Miley Cyrus’ high demands end deal to replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Cher becomes inspiration for Halsey amid upcoming album release