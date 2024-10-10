Royal

Princess Kate joins Prince William for first surprise visit after cancer recovery

The Princess of Wales made her first official public engagement since her chemotherapy treatment ended

  by Web Desk
  October 10, 2024


Princess Kate made her first official engagement Prince William as she visited Southport to share the grief with families of three young girls who lost their lives in July's knife attack tragedy.

As per the report, this was the Princess of Wales’ surprise public engagement since her chemotherapy treatment ended.

The royal sources revealed that she joined Prince William to show her "support, empathy and compassion to the local community."

During her engagement, Prince William and Princess Kate also had words with emergency responders who gave aid at the scene of the devastating knife attack in the north-west seaside town.

The mother of three looked exquisite in an autumnal-looking dark brown coat as she reached the event with her husband, who looked equally dashing in a casual dark brown coat worn over a red sweater.

To note, it was a planned event as the future king was supposed to spend time in private with the families of the three children who died and with the dance teacher who was present during the attack.

But Kate Middleton was a surprise addition as she made rare public appearances after her cancer diagnosis in March.

As her chemotherapy has ended, the Princess of Wales returned to her work gradually, including meetings about her early years campaign last month.

Royal News

Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey make bold move after Princess Kate’s emotional act
Royal fans notice Kate Middleton's surprising change in first post-cancer appearance
Prince George shares surprising career ambition beyond royal duties
King Charles puts himself at 'bigger risk' than cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message after Kate Middleton's comeback
Princess Eugenie shares son's adorable reaction to Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy
King Charles makes delightful announcement after Kate, William public appearance
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about being a granny: ‘Most extraordinary thing’
Duchess Sophie caught in awkward situation during key engagement: Watch
Sarah Ferguson shares rare insights about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer
Prince Harry shares expert parenting advice on World Mental Health Day
Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Day message resonates globally