Princess Kate joins Prince William for first surprise visit after cancer recovery

Princess Kate made her first official engagement Prince William as she visited Southport to share the grief with families of three young girls who lost their lives in July's knife attack tragedy.
As per the report, this was the Princess of Wales’ surprise public engagement since her chemotherapy treatment ended.
The royal sources revealed that she joined Prince William to show her "support, empathy and compassion to the local community."
During her engagement, Prince William and Princess Kate also had words with emergency responders who gave aid at the scene of the devastating knife attack in the north-west seaside town.
The mother of three looked exquisite in an autumnal-looking dark brown coat as she reached the event with her husband, who looked equally dashing in a casual dark brown coat worn over a red sweater.
To note, it was a planned event as the future king was supposed to spend time in private with the families of the three children who died and with the dance teacher who was present during the attack.
But Kate Middleton was a surprise addition as she made rare public appearances after her cancer diagnosis in March.
As her chemotherapy has ended, the Princess of Wales returned to her work gradually, including meetings about her early years campaign last month.