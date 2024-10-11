Trending

Jacqueline Fernandez pens emotional words on Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata has been cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Ratan Tata has been cremated with full state honours in Mumbai
Ratan Tata has been cremated with full state honours in Mumbai 

Jacqueline Fernandez is mourning the demise of Indian tycoon Ratan Tata! 

Turning to her official Instagram account on Thursday, the Judwaa 2 actress shared a bunch of pictures alongside an emotional tribute in remembrance of the visionary businessman. 

The Baaghi 2 star wrote, "Choosing something once is easy, choosing it repeatedly makes a difference. A tribute to a man who lived his life rooted in kindness and compassion not only to fellow human beings but even to the voiceless sentient beings."


 "No amount of words can encapsulate what a loss to humanity this is. RIP Ratan Tata Sir," the star went on. 

Her ardent fans also rushed to the comments section and extended their heartfelt condolences. 

One wrote, "He was genuinely my mentor." 

"The titan of India, huge loss," the second user penned. 

"Rest in light, power & peace," another effused. 

The fourth expressed, "Bharat has lost its 'Ratan'! What a man, what a legacy! I bow down in honor of your service and the incredible things you've done for this country! RIP sir."

For the unversed, Ratan Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital due to dyspnea and was under intensive care from October 7, 2024. 

He has left a void with his sudden death at the age of 86

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Trending News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Mehwish Hayat teases new song collaboration with Honey Singh
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan and his ex Rekha on their birthdays
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share delightful clicks from Maldivian getaway
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan spark dating rumors during latest London outing
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Minal Khan gives befitting response to haters with big achievement
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Hania Amir announces Canada tour: 'Can't wait to see you all'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Akshay Kumar to reprise role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Maya Ali shares ‘happy moment’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ set
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Deepika Padukone breaks silence on 'Om Shanti Om' criticism after 17 years