Jacqueline Fernandez pens emotional words on Ratan Tata's death

Jacqueline Fernandez is mourning the demise of Indian tycoon Ratan Tata!
Turning to her official Instagram account on Thursday, the Judwaa 2 actress shared a bunch of pictures alongside an emotional tribute in remembrance of the visionary businessman.
The Baaghi 2 star wrote, "Choosing something once is easy, choosing it repeatedly makes a difference. A tribute to a man who lived his life rooted in kindness and compassion not only to fellow human beings but even to the voiceless sentient beings."
"No amount of words can encapsulate what a loss to humanity this is. RIP Ratan Tata Sir," the star went on.
Her ardent fans also rushed to the comments section and extended their heartfelt condolences.
One wrote, "He was genuinely my mentor."
"The titan of India, huge loss," the second user penned.
"Rest in light, power & peace," another effused.
The fourth expressed, "Bharat has lost its 'Ratan'! What a man, what a legacy! I bow down in honor of your service and the incredible things you've done for this country! RIP sir."
For the unversed, Ratan Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital due to dyspnea and was under intensive care from October 7, 2024.
He has left a void with his sudden death at the age of 86