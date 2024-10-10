Royal

Prince Edward and Sophie land in UK to face rejection after Malta trip

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were in Malta for four days to celebrate the 60th year of its independence

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have landed in the UK after their four-day trip to face royal rejection.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were in Malta recently to celebrate the 60th year of its independence.

As per the social media account, “UK in Malta,” it was informed that Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are now returning home after a successful trip.

They said: "TRHs The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's visit to #Malta has officially come to an end.”

"The British High Commission in Malta would like to extend its thanks to all those who were involved in the visit and for helping to make it special," the statement stated.

To note, this four-day trip of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh came over the heels of the remarks by a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, where she seemingly snubbed the royal couple.

According to Lady Pamela Hicks’ daughter, India Hicks, her mother supported King Charles's idea of a slimmed-down monarchy

She told Marie Claire: “[My mother] thinks that it is modernising in a way that it should, and she absolutely believes in the thinning down of the Royal Family and making it this core hard-working foursome.”

Hicks used the term "hard-working foursome" for King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

She omitted the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, two of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family.

However, Prince Edward performed a whopping 297 engagements in 2023 - finishing in third place behind Princess Anne and the King.

On the other hand, the number of royal engagements made by Duchess Sophie was doubled than this month compared to the same time in 2023, as reported by The Times.

Royal News

