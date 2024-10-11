Royal

Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Day message resonates globally

Kate Middleton stood in solidarity with grieving families and people suffering psychologically

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Kate Middleton stood in solidarity with grieving families and people suffering psychologically
Kate Middleton stood in solidarity with grieving families and people suffering psychologically

Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Day message has resonated with thousands of people across the world because of its good sincerity and emphasis on the importance of prioritizing psychological fitness.

Back in May 2023, the Princess of Wales had shared a quick video during United Kingdom’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

As it’s international Mental Health Day on October 10 the snippet has resurfaced and continues to strike a harmonizing chord with people.

Kate Middleton reminded everyone, “It is so important that we all talk about our feelings and emotions – the good ones and the more difficult ones, too – because we all have them.”

And over 20,000 people on Instagram nodded in agreement immediately!


While the Princess of Wales didn’t release any statement today, she made quite an unexpected public appearance with Prince William, taking everyone by surprise.

Her husband was supposed to go meet grieving families of three young girls who were brutally killed during a knife attack back in July 2024.

As per Express UK, Kate Middleton decided to join Prince William last minute because she wanted to empathize and connect with the mourning local community, once again proving how important everyone’s mental health is to her.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Royal News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Royal fans notice Kate Middleton's surprising change in first post-cancer appearance
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Prince George shares surprising career ambition beyond royal duties
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
King Charles puts himself at 'bigger risk' than cancer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message after Kate Middleton's comeback
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Princess Eugenie shares son's adorable reaction to Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
King Charles makes delightful announcement after Kate, William public appearance
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about being a granny: ‘Most extraordinary thing’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Duchess Sophie caught in awkward situation during key engagement: Watch
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sarah Ferguson shares rare insights about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Prince Harry shares expert parenting advice on World Mental Health Day
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Kate Middleton sends ‘desperation signs’ with latest appearance
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Kate Middleton, Prince William send 'powerful reminder' in first appearance