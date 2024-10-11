Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Day message resonates globally

Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Day message has resonated with thousands of people across the world because of its good sincerity and emphasis on the importance of prioritizing psychological fitness.
Back in May 2023, the Princess of Wales had shared a quick video during United Kingdom’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
As it’s international Mental Health Day on October 10 the snippet has resurfaced and continues to strike a harmonizing chord with people.
Kate Middleton reminded everyone, “It is so important that we all talk about our feelings and emotions – the good ones and the more difficult ones, too – because we all have them.”
And over 20,000 people on Instagram nodded in agreement immediately!
While the Princess of Wales didn’t release any statement today, she made quite an unexpected public appearance with Prince William, taking everyone by surprise.
Her husband was supposed to go meet grieving families of three young girls who were brutally killed during a knife attack back in July 2024.
As per Express UK, Kate Middleton decided to join Prince William last minute because she wanted to empathize and connect with the mourning local community, once again proving how important everyone’s mental health is to her.