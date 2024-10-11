Entertainment

Cher becomes inspiration for Halsey amid upcoming album release

Halsey's upcoming album 'The Great Impersonator' began with the release of the first single, 'Lucky', on July 26

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Cher has become an inspiration for singer Halsey as she came up with her fourth impersonation for her upcoming album.

During the promotion of her highly anticipated album, the Closer crooner channelled the “Goddess of Pop" after revealing her 1974 album, Dark Horses, inspired the fourth song on her new record.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Halsey shared snaps and a caption in a reference to her fourth single drop since July 26.


In a shared picture the singer rocked a sky blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that fell down into her midriff.

She paired the look with an exact replica of the silver, knee-high boots that looked straight out of Cher's closet.

Notably, the Without Me singer also copied the pose as photographed with both her arms in the air, just like Cher did in her photoshoot 50 years ago.

In a caption, she wrote, “Day 4 of counting down to The Great Impersonator, October 25th and “I Never Loved You” is out now.”

Halsey added, “THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #4: CHER, TRACK 4: LETTER TO GOD (1974)”

Expressing her love for Cher, she noted, “Undisputed Queen. One of my favorite Cher songs, Dark Lady, was a number 1 hit in 1974. Still number 1 in my heart today.”

Halsey's upcoming album The Great Impersonator began with the release of the first single, Lucky, on July 26. 

