Kanye West faces spying lawsuit involving Kardashians, Bianca Censori

Kanye West gets sued for spying on ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family and investigating Bianca Censori

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Kanye West, who has changed his name to Ye, has landed into legal trouble for hiring a fixer to investigate his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family and a private investigator to "tail" current wife Bianca Censori.

As per a complaint filed by PEOPLE, John Doe, a former staffer of the Yeezy founder, filed a lawsuit against the rapper in Los Angeles on October 7, 2024.

Kanye allegedly asked John to investigate "the Kardashian family and supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had with criminal enterprises, including alleged sex trafficking."

According to the plaintiff, the music mogul also made him hire a private investigator "to follow and tail” Bianca when she was visiting family in Australia.

John was also tasked with "fixing" Kanye's problems, including investigating "items that were stolen or lost, prompting further investigations,” adding, "it was common for Ye to lose expensive cars or fail to pay people for services rendered at Ye’s direction."

The plaintiff's attorney Ron Zambrano blamed the musician for his mounting legal woes.

John is seeking a hefty amount of seven figures in punitive and compensatory damages, including unpaid wages. 

