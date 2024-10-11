Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan spark dating rumors during latest London outing

Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan are being labelled as lovebirds!
The two were spotted having a good time together, while enjoying romantic strolls and desirable shopping sprees during their latest London outing.
Some interesting pictures of the duo popped up on social media during which the two walked hand in hand gladly, exchanging gossips and enjoying each other's company.
After seeing them lighting up London streets, fans are convinced 'its official now.'
Images showcased the Hum Tum co-stars carrying shopping bags while walking on the busy roads of London.
Previously, the Ishqiya starlet shared an interesting video of herself and the Yakeen Ka Safar star on Instagram in which she cheekily added saying, “We found wild Ahad Raza Mir.”
This attention-grabbing video has created more buzz and added salt to the dating speculations about them.
To note, the duo have been in the headlines owing to their sizzling on-screen chemistry as Neha and Adam and their real-life friendship.
They both also handled the hosting duties for the night at the Hum Style Awards, where they bagged the best on-screen couple award 2022 for the drama Hum Tum.
It is pertinent to mention that Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in 2022 with ace actress Sajal Aly, but reportedly called it quits.