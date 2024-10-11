Trending

Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan spark dating rumors during latest London outing

Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan are spotted together in London

  by Web Desk
  October 11, 2024
Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan have been spotted hanging out in London
Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan have been spotted hanging out in London 

Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan are being labelled as lovebirds! 

The two were spotted having a good time together, while enjoying romantic strolls and desirable shopping sprees during their latest London outing. 

Some interesting pictures of the duo popped up on social media during which the two walked hand in hand gladly, exchanging gossips and enjoying each other's company. 

After seeing them lighting up London streets, fans are convinced  'its official now.' 


Images showcased the Hum Tum co-stars carrying shopping bags while walking on the busy roads of London. 

Previously, the Ishqiya starlet shared an interesting video of herself and the Yakeen Ka Safar star on Instagram in which she cheekily added saying, “We found wild Ahad Raza Mir.”


This attention-grabbing video has created more buzz and added salt to the dating speculations about them. 

To note, the duo have been in the headlines owing to their sizzling on-screen chemistry as Neha and Adam and their real-life friendship. 

They both also handled the hosting duties for the night at the Hum Style Awards, where they bagged the best on-screen couple award 2022 for the drama Hum Tum. 

It is pertinent to mention that Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in 2022 with ace actress Sajal Aly, but reportedly called it quits.

Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release
Mehwish Hayat teases new song collaboration with Honey Singh
Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan and his ex Rekha on their birthdays
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share delightful clicks from Maldivian getaway
Jacqueline Fernandez pens emotional words on Ratan Tata's death
Minal Khan gives befitting response to haters with big achievement
Hania Amir announces Canada tour: 'Can't wait to see you all'
Akshay Kumar to reprise role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise?
Maya Ali shares ‘happy moment’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ set
Deepika Padukone breaks silence on 'Om Shanti Om' criticism after 17 years