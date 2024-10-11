Duchess Sophie caught in awkward situation during key engagement: Watch

Duchess Sophie found herself in an awkward situation during a key engagement in Malta.
The duchess of Edinburgh who created waves with her successful royal trip to Malta alongside her husband Prince Edward is now making headlines for an unusual reason.
In widely shared videos, Sophie could be seen having an oops moment with the Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela, who extended his hand to the duchess for a handshake, only to get unintentionally ignored by her.
Duchess Sophie was standing next to the Duke of Edinburgh, Robert Abela and his wife as they all posed for a group photo.
Abela could be seen reaching across Prince Edward to share a handshake with the duchess, but Sophie kept gazing at the camera.
Eventually, Edward turned to his wife seemingly alerting her of the PM's outstretched hand.
Duchess Sophie then swiftly turns to Abela before and shook hand with him, flashing a warm smile.
This update comes shortly after the Royal Family's account lauded the pair's visit to the Mediterranean noting,"This week, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are in Malta to mark the 60th anniversary of the country's independence."
"Their Royal Highnesses commemorated the bravery of the people of Malta during the Second World War, casting a wreath into Valletta harbour which suffered relentless aerial attacks by the Luftwaffe and Italian Air Force," they added.
The royal family concluded their post, noting, "In 1942, at the height of the attacks, King George VI awarded the George Cross to the Maltese population in recognition of their resistance, endurance and loyalty."