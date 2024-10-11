Sarah Ferguson gets candid about being a granny: ‘Most extraordinary thing’

Sarah Ferguson is embracing the joy of being a granny!
On Thursday, October 10, the Duchess of York made an appearance on This Morning for the promotion of her same day released children book Flora and Fern: Wonders in the Woods.
In the interview, she got candid about her experience being a grandmother to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princes Eugenie’s kids.
When the show host asked the bestselling novelist about how she would describe “being a grandmother,” the Duchess expressed, “It is one of the most precious, joyful, exciting moments because you're so proud of your own children, and they've done such a good job.”
Getting candid on being a fun granny to Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, 3, she said, "And since I am clearly only a 3-year-old, I am actually loving making Barbie houses again. I forgot [how to do so].”
Sarah Ferguson also opened up about how being a granny to boys differs from being a girl’s granny.
"Boys are different, and I've got to know how to play with the train and not to do it wrong, and you know I've got to get it right, so it's really the most extraordinary thing to be a grandmother," she stated.
Sarah Ferguson also revealed that her newly published book is inspired by her grandchildren, who absolutely “love” it.