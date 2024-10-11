Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan and his ex Rekha on their birthdays

Kajol has penned a sweet birthday wish for the two Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and his ex-girlfriend Rekha.
The Dilwale starlet wished the veteran actress on her 70th birthday on Instagram Stories, “To the one and only #rekha, have an incredible birthday.”
In another Instagram story, Kajol posted a picture of Amitabh and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Amitji! You have been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are!"
Amitabh has received plenty of birthday wishes from the film industry. The Kaun Banega Crorepati host recently revealed the most “generous” he received on his birthday.
He was given a special musical tribute from Wroclaw, Poland.
Amitabh penned his birthday post, “As a gift from the City they have sent me for this day a most loving generous and overwhelming gift,” adding, “it is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture .. and words fail me in expressing my emotion at this point.”
The mega star’s fans also wished him in the comment section.