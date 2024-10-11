Entertainment

Miley Cyrus’ high demands end deal to replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

The source suggested that backup singer, Carrie Underwood, will take Katy Perry's seat

  by Web Desk
  October 11, 2024
Miley Cyrus was the top pick to replace Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol, but negotiations fell through due to financial constraints.

As per Life and Style, a source shared the show organizers are eyeing the Flower crooner to add her on the panel, but her whooping salary demand became barricade.

The source suggested that backup singer — Carrie Underwood — will take the judge’s seat vacated by the Dark Horse singer.

“It’s well known internally Miley Cyrus was the network and the producers’ first choice to replace Katy, but topping Katy’s already high salary was never on the table,” a network insider said.

The Before He Cheats singer made a deal to take $12 million for the show alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. 

“Carrie really wanted to get on board with Idol,” a source revealed.

The source added, “Money wasn’t a big motivation for her, it was more getting off the road from touring and being able to spend more time with her family.”

Producers still ponder what could have happened with the Wrecking Ball singer as insider stated, “Miley would have brought a lot of Katy-like sass to American Idol.”

They continued, “Carrie is more reserved and will be nicer to the contestants. But Idol still got the big name they sought — and at a price they could swallow!”

To note, Carrie won the American Idol’s  fourth season in 2005.

