Ariana Grande sets record straight on Ethan Slater romance

Ariana Grande is breaking silence on dating Ethan Slater!
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Eternal Sunshine artist opened up about her relationship with Wicked costar and speculations on undergoing plastic surgery.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who began dating in the summer of 2023, parted ways with their now ex-spouses before getting into a romantic relationship with each other.
However, many speculate that the actor abandoned his wife and kid for her. “So many people believe the worst version of it,” said Grande in the interview.
“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being …. No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about,” she added.
Meanwhile, an insider told Life&Style that, “Ariana is happy in her relationship and tired of defending how they got together.”
Ariana Grande also addressed the plastic surgery rumors spreading over the internet.
In her interview with the outlet, The Boy is Mine singer denied undergoing any of the surgical enhancements, including a butt lift and a nose job.
However, she accepted getting fillers in various places and Botox, noting, “I stopped like four years ago.”
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater starrer Wicked is slated to release on November 22, 2024.