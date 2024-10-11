Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message after Kate Middleton's comeback

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle issued major statement after Kate Middleton’s strong appearance in Southport with Prince William to meet stabbing incident victims.
On account of World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2024, Harry and Meghan released a powerful message on their website, highlighting the work of the Sussexes foundation, dedicated for the welfare for young people navigating cognitive issues in the digital age.
“In honor of World Mental Health Day, Prince Harry led a significant discussion with Jonathan Haidt, author of the New York Times bestseller The Anxious Generation,” Harry’s statement read.
Harry continued, “Focusing on the impact of social media, they explored how screens and devices affect the mental health of Generation Z and discussed actionable steps to address the rising mental health crisis among teens.”
“This vital conversation coincides with the release of The Archewell Foundation’s second edition of The Archewell Foundation Insight Report. This report captures insights from ongoing sessions organized by the Foundation, which facilitate intimate discussions aimed at deepening our understanding of how young people and parents navigate life in the digital age,” the statement added.
The duke and duchess further revealed that, “The report highlights a global youth perspective on technology’s evolving role, featuring contributions from young people across Colombia, Georgia, India, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These voices shed light on the unique challenges of growing up online and share their hopes for the future.”
Prince Harry and Meghan’s statement was concluded with “Through The Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess are dedicated to engaging with young people and parents to gain insights on social media and the future of the digital landscape, working together to create a better online world.”