Ben Affleck dubs Jennifer Lopez’s divorce remarks as 'publicity stunt'

The ‘Unstoppable’ actress recently opened up about navigating life after Ben Affleck split

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Ben Affleck is breaking silence on Jennifer Lopez’s recent divorce comments!

In a recent chat with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, JLo laid her thoughts bare on private life that included navigating through the Affleck divorce, vulnerable confessions about bad days, and new dating plans.

She regarded her estranged husband Ben Affleck as a “lesson for her mistakes” which she still “hadn’t learnt.”

Breaking silence on these remarks, an insider closely linked to the Argo actor revealed to Daily Mail that Affleck “knows” his ex-wife will keep talking about their split “forever.”

Given JLo’s history of documenting their romance and relationship, the actor was already aware that she would never stop talking about the divorce because the actress is apparently using their divorce for publicity.

“Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever, because she has made albums and documentaries about their two relationships,” told the insider.

The source also said that although Ben Affleck was aware of the fact that Jennifer Lopez will talk about the divorce publicly one fine day, he did not get a “heads-up” that she was going to talk about their relationship in the interview.

